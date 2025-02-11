King Charles, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner made a joint visit to an Adam Architecture-designed housing development in Cornwall yesterday. The visit marks a significant moment for the Duchy of Cornwall’s regeneration scheme at Nansledan, where 800 homes have now been completed

King Charles, prime minister Keir Starmer and deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner made a rare joint visit to Nansledan, Cornwall, to tour the Duchy of Cornwall’s flagship sustainable housing development yesterday. The visit marked a significant moment for Nansledan, which has recently surpassed 800 completed homes.

Nansledan, a planned extension to Newquay, has been under development since 2013, with the support of the then Prince of Wales through the Duchy of Cornwall.

The masterplan for the site has been led by Hugh Petter of Adam Architecture, with the practice serving as the masterplanner and coordinating architect and Leon Krier as a collaborator on the masterplan. Once complete, the development is expected to provide up to 4,400 homes, alongside shops, businesses, schools and community spaces.

During the visit, the King provided Starmer and Rayner with a first-hand look at the project, which integrates traditional building materials, sustainable living principles, and training opportunities.

The visit has been described as a joint initiative between the King and prime minister following discussions on their shared prority of addressing the need for more housing. It is highly unusual for the monarch to undertake engagements alongside government leaders but the visit is believed to have provided the King with an opportunity to showcase how Nansledan balances heritage-led urbanism with sustainability and placemaking.

Since the first residents moved in in 2015, Nansledan has expanded rapidly, with 827 homes now completed across developments by CG Fry & Son, Morrish Homes, and Wain Homes.

The community includes around 40 businesses, a primary school, nursery, skate track, playing fields, and nearly 300 acres of green space. Cornwall Council is also nearing completion of the Newquay Strategic Route, a multi-million-pound transport link designed to improve accessibility while supporting pedestrian and cycle-friendly infrastructure.

During their tour, the three visited Newquay Orchard, a community-led initiative that combines vocational learning, food production and environmental education. In 2024 alone, the orchard produced 6.8 tonnes of food, supplying local families and contributing to community wellbeing. The trio also met pupils at Nansledan Primary School, which was opened by the King in 2020 and offers a curriculum focused on sustainability and experiential learning.

Later, the delegation walked to the Kew An Lergh development, completed in 2023 by local tradespeople and apprentices. This mixed-use area includes a nursery school, retail spaces, creative businesses, and a community centre. They also met with residents and business owners before touring the newly opened Nansledan Community Centre, which provides space for cultural events, support groups, and wellbeing programmes.

A key forthcoming projects at Nansledan is Market Street, set to become the commercial hub of the development. The Duchy of Cornwall recently announced Tesco as the supermarket anchor tenant, with a 24,500 sq ft store. A range of smaller retail, food, and office spaces will be made available from 2026.

However, the development also highlights some of the broader challenges facing the UK’s housing sector. Industry experts warn that skills shortages, an ageing workforce and labour constraints could hinder housing delivery. The construction industry has flagged these as ongoing concerns, with a shortage of trained workers potentially slowing down major projects across the country.