The former council building has been converted into a mixed-use development to provide housing for working Londoners

UNCLE Wembley is a residential development in Wembley, London, with Maccreanor Lavington acting as concept architect and Stride Treglown as executive architect.

It is the first phase of one of the UK’s largest residential schemes. The mixed-use development includes 239 rental apartments.

The project sits on a prominent junction on the Wembley High Road and houses associated retail space, a new public square and community facilities.

The design team argued that the height was justified in this location given the extensive transport links, the quality of the building design, the various benefits offered to the community and wider regeneration opportunities – resulting in 21 and 26 storey towers linked by a seven storey block.

Ubu Design provided the landscape design for this project, including the public square/entrance area and communal spaces including a children’s play area and a roof garden.

A canopy and colonnade are provided to create an open frontage, and a new pedestrian link runs through the ground floor providing access from the new public space to the subsequent Phase 2 development directly to the east, known as Wembley Link.

Spandrels of white glazed sawtooth bricks are used on the towers, to help contrast against the main brick piers and break down the visual impact of the building.

Higher quality green glazed brick and GRC concrete were specified at street level where they can be seen by residents and passers-by.

Damian Sharkey, managing director at Hub, said: “Maccreanor Lavington’s designs resulted in a striking building that now serves as a landmark for the borough, helping to provide a visual link between Wembley Central and the more intensive developments at Wembley Park, and setting a new benchmark for architectural quality in the area.”