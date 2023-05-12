Housing scheme described as a futuristic take on surrounding conservation area’s Georgian terraces

The Arches is a set of six new terraced town houses set in the Dartmouth Park conservation area in north-west London.

Designed by DHaus Company, it has been described by the London-based architect as a “futuristic Victorian throw back”.

The scheme links two historic green spaces along the Highgate Road, restoring a site formerly occupied by a petrol station to how it might have looked in the late 19th century.

It has been built from London stock brick formed into arches, a design inspired by the local colours and the railway arches that sit directly to the site.

Its rounded shapes also reference the Roman arches which characterise the conservation area, which include several neo-classical Georgian terraces.

Planners at Camden council asked the team to dig down into the ground to create a subterranean structure. The retaining walls are all reinforced concrete, but inside this sits a lightweight prefabricated timber structure was constructed off site and assembled in days. light weight steel cross bracing holds the giant arches in place.

The homes also feature green roofs to harvest rainwater and solar panels on the roof.

Each house is around 130sqm2 with 3/4 bedrooms and a study and garden room. All properties benefit from a front garden that incorporates a private bin storage area, entranceway and lightwell to illuminate the rooms that face onto College Lane at lower ground floor level.

The lower ground level provides a further two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a lightwell to the College Lane facade.

The project team included structural engineer AMA and planning consultants Washington Young and The Heritage Practice.