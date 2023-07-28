Oak framed glazing, natural stone and Tadelakt walls make up this London home, after a redesign that replaced smaller dark spaces with a bright and natural material palette

Designed by Architecture for London, Stone House is a grade II listed villa in Islington, London.

The home has been extended and refurbished to create additional space for family life, with the rear extension designed as a stone pavilion.

Agglomerate stone forms a plinth upon which limestone piers rise, forming the structure of the extension. The natural stone was locally sourced and specified for its low embodied energy.

Oak framed glazing follows the proportions of the facade with a large pivot hinge door opening onto the terrace.

Externally, an oversized concrete header was honed to reveal limestone quarried in Derbyshire.

The existing rear lightwell has been extended to form a stepped sunken terrace of bush-hammered stone which curves to follow the sun’s path throughout the afternoon.

Internally, the lower ground floor, previously divided into smaller dark spaces, has been opened up and replaced with a kitchen centred around a stone island.

A secluded room for yoga provides a contemplative space, with a view of the sky inspired by James Turrell’s skyspace structures.

The bathrooms continue the notion of carved-out spaces with textures of limestone and Tadelakt creating cave-like monastic rooms dedicated to the daily rituals of ablution.