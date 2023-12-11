Full screen in popup Previous

The Stowe House Preservation Trust (SHPT) completed a comprehensive restoration project in collaboration with Purcell earlier this year.

The Grade I-listed Stowe House in Buckinghamshire, serving as Stowe School’s home, has undergone extensive restoration to return it to its 18th-century state.

The buildings and grounds have seen contributions from numerous architects over the centuries, including by Vanburgh, Gibbs, Adam and Soane.

Nicola Hewes, regional partner at Purcell said: “Purcell have been working as conservation and heritage architects at Stowe House for over two decades, giving us a unique understanding of the building fabric of this wonderful property.

“We have developed a very collaborative relationship with the client, Stowe House Preservation Trust, working closely with them to ensure that our design-led interventions and conservation work safeguard the building for future generations. Restoration of the State Dining Room is the last of the state rooms to be restored and it is fulfilling to see such a fine example of 18th century country house architecture revealed to the public in all its glory.”

The restoration programme began in 1999 with repairs to the north front’s external fabric, colonnades, and roof using Westmorland and local stone slates.

Subsequent phases addressed major state rooms, including the Marble Saloon, south portico stonework, east and west pavilions, the Library, Egyptian Hall, Temple Room, and State Dining Room.

Challenges arose due to the sale of most of the origianl contents of the house in 1922, necessitating detailed research and recovery efforts to replicate casts or recreate artefacts based on available information.

Wide view of the fully restored State Dining Room with light on Source: Andy Marshall Before and after restoration of the State Dining Room. On the left the room is seen set up as a school dining room without tapestries and the ceiling and decorative work in need of repair. Source: Andy Marshall Long view of the State Dining Room fully restored Source: Andy Marshall Fully restored State Dining Room with ceiling illuminated Source: Andy Marshall Fully restored State Dining Room in natural light Source: Andy Marshall Fully restored ceiling of the State Dining Room with lights on Source: Andy Marshall The restored door and replica tapestries printed on hand woven paper in the State Dining Room Source: Andy Marshall Detail of a fully restored decorative door frame Source: Andy Marshall Window openings and with replica tapestries in the fully restored State Dining Room Source: Andy Marshall Scaffold in place during restoration of the ceiling Source: Stowe House Preservation Trust Historic image of the West End of the Dining Room prior to the 1922 sale showing the original tapestries, chimneys and furniture Source: Country Life The ceiling prior to restoration Source: Andy Marshall State Dining Room - window return detail Source: Andy Marshall

The restoration occurred while the building operated as a functioning school, requiring careful preservation of historical elements alongside ongoing operational needs. Messenger was the principal contractor.

Highlights of the restoration include the meticulous repair of the State Dining Room’s intricate ceiling by Chroma Conservation, which had suffered water damage. The room also received a new French Oak floor and reproductions of classical deity tapestries rediscovered and reproduced by Zardi & Zardi.

Further restoration efforts involved reproducing marble fireplace surrounds using digital 3D scans, with craftsmanship by Refinery. Elaborate joinery details underwent restoration, guided by specialist paint analysis, and mechanical/electrical services were upgraded by Martin Thomas Associates.

External conservation work spanned the north and south fronts, colonnades, steps, and east and west pavilions, culminating in the restoration of the Marble Saloon.

The Temple Room’s restoration took place during Covid-19 closures, allowing for comprehensive work and employment for skilled craftspeople. Challenges included the depletion of French oak stocks, requiring special approval for new oak floorboards to replicate the originals.

Additionally, the Library’s conservation included reinstating traces of gold leaf on the ceiling and introducing new fittings, tables, light fixtures, and bespoke furniture.

Andrew Fane, chair of Stowe House Preservation Trust said: “Stowe House is recognised as one of the finest neo-classical buildings in the country and we are proud to unveil our most transformational restoration yet. The State Dining Room, dating in its realised form from the 1750s, has seen the return of the prolific gilding, installation of faithful replicas of the original chimney pieces and representations of the beautiful Flemish tapestries that once adorned the room.

“As custodians of this magnificent stately home, we have weathered the challenges of delivering a major project while the house remains in constant use and, working with a talented team, we have delivered this project to time, within budget and at the highest quality. This project is also the zenith of over 20 years of Stowe House Preservation Trust’s magnificent restoration of the exterior of Stowe House and the state rooms.

“And as part of our remit to open to the public, we are delighted and privileged to invite visitors to follow in the footsteps of 18th century tourists and experience Stowe as it was in its heyday and witness the building’s re-incarnation as a leading independent school.

“We thank all our contributors to this outstanding project, from donors and grant-making trusts, through architects, craftspeople and contractors, to advisors and advocates. This is the most significant project yet carried out at Stowe.”