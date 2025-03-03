Buff-toned Marziale brick, Calacatta marble, and oak cabinetry define the carefully curated material palette of this Edinburgh home

Pend has reconfigured and extended a terraced house in Clermiston, a suburban area of Edinburgh, to create a light-filled home suited to a growing family. The project involved a rear extension and internal reorganisation to improve spatial flow and maximise natural light.

Previously, the house had a small WC add-on at the rear, restricting garden access and limiting daylight penetration. Pend relocated service areas to the centre of the ground floor, allowing the rear to be opened up and extended. The new layout establishes clearer sightlines through the home, improving circulation and creating a more connected living environment.

A key design challenge was a sewer line running through the property, which informed the decision to stagger the roof pitches. The rear extension addresses overshadowing and privacy concerns posed by the sloping site while creating a distinct yet integrated addition to the home.

The project incorporates materials chosen for continuity and warmth. Buff-toned Marziale brick was selected for the extension to blend with the red brick boundary walls and beige pebbledash rear elevation. Varied coursing patterns add texture and break up the extension’s mass. The brickwork continues indoors along an interior wall, maintaining a visual link between the house and garden.

The kitchen, designed in collaboration with Archispek, features oak and off-white veneer cabinetry, Calacatta marble countertops, and a central island that doubles as a breakfast bar. A sunken patio extends from the open-plan kitchen and dining space, providing a transition between indoor and outdoor areas.

Material continuity runs throughout the interiors. A custom glass mosaic entryway by ceramicist Cyrielle Holahan complements statement features such as a marbled sink and shower room tiling. The snug, adjacent to the main kitchen-dining area, includes a window seat positioned beneath an east-facing double-glazed window, offering views of a raised flower bed and seating area. Lighting is provided by the adjustable Malamatta wall light by Luceplan.

A new internal window improves sightlines through the house, linking the front door to the garden. This also allows additional daylight into the children’s playroom, a flexible space that can later function as a study with garden views.

Jamie Anderson, director at Pend Architects, said: “The project presented several complex challenges, including the protection of daylight to neighbouring properties, the need for a substantial retaining wall and the location of a combined sewer underneath.”

He continued: “This highly integrated design was made possible by a collaborative process with our main contractor, Rollo Developments, and trusted local suppliers and partners. Highlights include a bespoke kitchen by Archispek, interiors and furnishings by Catalog Interiors, artwork by Jemma Rathore, and a custom mosaic by Cyrielle Holahan.”