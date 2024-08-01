Full screen in popup Previous

Marseille Provence Airport welcomed its first passengers to a new extension in June this year. The extension, a collaboration between Foster + Partners and Rougerie + Tangram, integrates a masterplan that seeks to restore the clarity of Fernand Pouillon’s original 1960s terminal and Richard Rogers’ subsequent additions. The project aims to enhance the travel experience by streamlining passenger flows through simple, bright, and navigable spaces.

Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: “Our terminal extension in Marseille is inspired by the clarity of Fernand Pouillon’s original work – we continue the main space of the concourse and the structural rhythm of the façade to future proof the airport for the decades to come.”

Grant Brooker, head of studio at Foster + Partners, added: “We are proud to be part of this transformative project, which marks the beginning of a new chapter for the airport. Learning from Pouillon’s original terminal, our ambition was to create a daylight-filled contemporary addition with intuitive passenger flows and spectacular views across the airport to the wonderful landscape that surrounds it.”

Central to the design is the Coeur (“heart”), a 22-metre-high glazed hall made from 70% recycled steel. Its structural elements are designed to echo the Pouillon building, featuring an inverted beam roof, a 33-metre-deep span, and a grid of glass skylights. Clad in polished aluminium, these skylights function as lanterns, providing natural light and ventilation, reducing the need for artificial cooling.

Departing passengers pass through a security screening area on the first floor, covered by a French timber canopy that overlooks the arrivals level. This leads to a double-height space with shops, restaurants, and seating areas surrounded by trees, offering clear views of the aircraft and landing bays. Retail pods in the lounge areas, also made from French timber, reference Foster + Partners’ boathouses at Marseille Vieux Port.