Italian Terrace meadows Source: HTA Design How the dinosaurs will appear after restoration Source: Rhys Griffin/FCPD Italian Terraces Illustrative Plan Source: HTA Design Tidal Lakes Illustrative Plan Source: HTA Design

Planning approval has been granted for HTA Design’s £17.75 million restoration of Crystal Palace Park, aimed at restoring the historic Victorian park’s original features, including the Grade-I listed dinosaurs and Italian Terraces.

The scheme, which forms the latest phase in the park’s restoration, received unanimous approval from Bromley’s Development Control Committee, along with listed building consent for the tidal lakes, dinosaurs, Italian Terraces, and the Paxton Bowl.

The restoration will be complemented by the construction of a new information centre and maintenance facility, a new feature entrance at Penge Gate, and improved lighting, wayfinding, and accessibility around the Tidal Lakes and Italian Terraces. A new dinosaur and geologically themed play area will also be created.

Natalia Roussou, landscape design director at HTA Design said: “This is a major step towards the regeneration of Crystal Palace Park, taking us closer to reimagining Britain’s parks as climate resilient, biodiverse and accessible spaces for all. By celebrating and protecting the site’s historic significance through the restoration and unearthing of its beautiful listed features, the proposals will re-establish one of London’s legacy parks as an international destination.”

The landscape proposals include new meadows, paleo-inspired planting, and wildlife-friendly shrubs to create new habitats. Sustainable water management practices will be integrated within the landscape through the use of sculpted swales and rain gardens, as part of a stormwater runoff strategy.

Councillor Yvonne Bear, executive councillor for renewal, recreation and housing, said: “I am delighted that our aspirations for the regeneration of the Crystal Palace Park have now had the necessary approvals and we can forge ahead with our vision for a revitalised green space for residents and visitors. The efforts of HTA Design, local groups and partners and Crystal Palace Park Trust have come to fruition in our bold heritage project about which we can be truly proud and which will benefit not only residents and visitors now but future generations to come.”

Bromley Council is implementing a broader £52 million regeneration plan for the park in partnership with the Crystal Palace Park Trust, which assumed responsibility for managing the park following a historic handover in September 2023.

Victoria Pinnington, Chief Executive Officer, Crystal Palace Park Trust said: “We’re thrilled to have reached this major milestone in the history of Crystal Palace Park and the good news couldn’t be any more timely, with 2024 marking the 170th anniversary of the opening of this unique landscape. The regeneration works that have been approved are vital to ensuring that the park’s heritage assets are taken off the Heritage at Risk Register and protected for the benefit of generations to come.

“Our local community has long been aware of quite how special this park is. Once the works are completed, the Trust looks forward to sharing the story of ‘the world’s first theme park’ and welcoming many more people to this corner of south London in the years to come.”

Work will commence on site in 2025.

