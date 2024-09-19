Scheme has been designed in collaboration with Donald Insall Associates and seeks to strip away previous additions to reveal original heritage structures

Plans have been submitted by Birmingham-based Howells for the transformation and restoration of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Grade-II* listed site houses a collection of over 10,000 botanic species, the largest in the Midlands.

The Growing our Green Heritage project is supported by a Stage 1 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The proposed project has been designed to deliver a low-carbon, sympathetic reinterpretation of the gardens and its structures, with the intention of securing their long-term sustainability.

The design team also intends to improve the visitor experience and facilities by removing layers of previous alterations, while respecting the historical integrity of the site.

The 15-acre gardens include several heritage assets, notably four Victorian glasshouses, which will be restored to their original form and adapted for contemporary horticultural use. Howells is working with conservation specialists and historic buildings consultants Donald Insall Associates to deliver the project, which aims to align with the city’s Our Future City 2040 plan for a green, sustainable, and walkable Birmingham.

Sandeep Shambi, a partner at Howells, commented: “We are delighted to have submitted plans for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens which is one of the last independent botanical gardens in the UK and so it’s vitally important that this important heritage asset is conserved but also given space to develop.

“We are working in collaboration with their talented team, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, stakeholders and Donald Insall Associates, to help preserve the gardens for future generations and create jobs and opportunities for people in Birmingham.”

Matthew Vaughan, practice director at Donald Insall Associates, highlighted the significance of the gardens: “The Birmingham Botanical Gardens are a landmark not just for their historic buildings but their living collection of rare species from across the globe.

“Conservation of the glasshouses to respond to these particular heritage considerations will be a key challenge, protecting the historic fabric while enhancing their performance for the needs of the collection within. We look forward realising our client’s vision for enhancing the sustainability, accessibility and heritage of the Botanical Gardens for the people of Birmingham and beyond.”

Sara Blair-Manning, CEO of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, expressed the urgent need for the restoration: “This is the last chance to save Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Gardens offer a rich, uniquely biodiverse natural environment, one mile from Birmingham City Centre and we know, through consultation, that they are hugely treasured by the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

“The Gardens need urgent and extensive restoration and repairs and are considered at risk by Historic England. A successful project will mean that The Gardens can continue to connect people with culture, heritage and nature in a large urban metropolis. We are grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for the development monies and look forward to being able to deliver a successful project with Howells and the wider design team.”