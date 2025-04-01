Project will see redevelopment of the site which houses the partially-demolished Broad Marsh shopping centre

Homes England has agreed a deal to purchase the site of a former shopping centre in Nottingham for a 1,000-home regeneration project designed by BDP.

The agency has been confirmed as the buyer of the former Broad Marsh site, along with land to the west of the Green Heart park, a multi-storey car park, the grade II-listed Severns House and a former college site.

The Heatherwick-masterplanned development is expected to bring forward around 1,000 homes, 20,000 square metres of retail, office and community spaces. BDP was picked to deliver the original masterplan in 2023.

The next stage of the project will include de-risking the site and carrying out demolition and enabling works to attract private developers.

The shopping centre was partially demolished and has remained largely derelict since private operator Intu went into administration in 2020, meaning work on a £114m project to revamp the site was halted.

A spokesperson for Homes England said Broad Marsh is Nottingham’s “top priority regeneration project”.

The shopping centre project is part of the regeneration of the wider Broad Marsh area , which has include the establishment of a new Nottingham College hub, the opening of the Central Library, Broad Marsh bus station, car park, and completion of the Green Heart park.

Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “The acquisition of Broad Marsh is a major milestone in the city council’s vision of regeneration for this area of Nottingham.

“We have worked closely with the council since 2022 to provide professional advice and support. Now that we have acquired the site, our teams will be working with partners to attract the right developer to deliver the new homes, employment spaces and leisure facilities necessary to create a vibrant city centre neighbourhood that the people of Nottingham can be proud of.”

Neghat Khan, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: ”This is really positive news for Nottingham and marks the start of a major redevelopment for this key part of our city.

“We know that people have wanted to see progress here for a long time and we understand that it has been a frustration for some that this hasn’t happened.

“We’re excited by the plans that Homes England has, and we look forward to working closely with them to bring these to fruition.”