Updated plans by Hodder & Partners for a student accommodation tower in the middle of Manchester have been submitted to the city council.

The Hotspur Press building dates back to 1801 and began life as a cotton mill before being turned into a printing press.

Under the latest proposals, the historic façade and signage of the building fronting Gloucester Street would be retained under the plans, with the tower built behind it.

London developer Manner is behind the scheme after previous proposals by a rival developer for a 28-storey tower stalled four years ago.

Manner had wanted to build 578 student bedrooms across a 36-storey block when plans first went in last December.

But the revised proposal submitted this week would see this rise to 595 bedrooms and alterations made to the tower’s height and width.

The scheme also includes commercial space which has been expanded while improvements to public realm, including new space fronting the nearby river Medlock.

Richard James, managing director of Manner, said: “Since we submitted the planning application last year, we have been working with the council and local resident groups to further improve our plans.”

“These constructive and positive conversations have helped us to better understand how we can make the best possible contribution to the local neighbourhood and ensure the construction process is carefully managed to minimise local disruption.”

Hodder also worked on the original proposals but plans to build apartments were ditched by Manner in favour of student accommodation.

Others working on the scheme include planning consultant Turley, QS Gardiner & Theobald, heritage architect Stephen Levrant and services engineer Applied Energy.