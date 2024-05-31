Hodder gets green light for 37-storey student tower

- Home
Plans will see nearly 600 student bedrooms delivered for 2028 academic year
Hodder & Partners’ plans for the redevelopment of a historic building in the centre of Manchester as a student accommodation tower have been given the green light.
The proposals, brought forward by London developer Manner, will see 595 student bedrooms delivered across a 37-storey tower, as well as a new public square and public realm improvements.
