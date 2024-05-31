News

Hodder gets green light for 37-storey student tower

By 2024-05-31T11:29:00

The Hotspur Press CGI 6

Plans will see nearly 600 student bedrooms delivered for 2028 academic year

Hodder & Partners’ plans for the redevelopment of a historic building in the centre of Manchester as a student accommodation tower have been given the green light. 

The proposals, brought forward by London developer Manner, will see 595 student bedrooms delivered across a 37-storey tower, as well as a new public square and public realm improvements. 

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts