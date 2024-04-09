Haworth Tompkins amongst two architects appointed for East Sussex Levelling Up projects.

Haworth Tompkins has been appointed to refurbish the grade I-listed De La Warr pavilion in East Sussex, one of the oldest modernist buildings in the UK.

The Stirling Prize-winning practice will improve visitor facilities and restore vulnerable historic features at the 1935 Bexhill-on-Sea landmark as part of a scheme supported by a £17m government levelling up grant.

It will also open up areas for commercial conferences and events and refurbish key spaces including the building’s auditorium and galleries.

Designed by Erich Mendelsohn and Serge Chermayeff, the beachfront pavilion was one of the first buildings in the UK designed in the modernist International Style and noted for its early use of a welded steel frame and concrete instead of traditional brickwork.

It was grade I-listed in 1986 following decades of deterioration after the Second World War before being restored by John McAslan & Partners in 2005 and reopened as an arts centre to mark its 70th anniversary.

Haworth Tompkins director Lucy Picardo described the building as “iconic”.

“Alongside our experienced and creative team, and with valuable input from the local community, we are looking forward to creating a renewed pavilion for the arts for staff, performers, exhibitors, and visitors alike,” she said.

The pavilion’s chief executive Stewart Drew said the scheme would ensure that the building can “continue to deliver culture-led regeneration for the region, positively impacting on some of the highest areas of deprivation in the southeast”

He added: “We couldn’t be more excited to have such a considered, thoughtful and innovative conservation-based architectural practice as Haworth Tompkins committed to securing and transforming our Grade I-listed building into a place for creativity, community and skills.”

The project team includes Buro Happold on MEP, Price & Myers on civil and structural engineering, Caneparo on transport, Lichfields on planning and JCLA as landscape architect.

Meanwhile, Brighton-based Baker Architectural has been appointed to design a new community hub following a grant of £2m from the levelling up fund.

The new hub will be built on the recreation ground in Sidley, East Sussex, and will include a cafe, sports changing rooms and landscape improvements.