Graham Haworth and Steve Tompkins to continue as consultants at Stirling Prize winning practice they founded in 1991

Haworth Tompkins founders Graham Haworth and Steve Tompkins will step down at the end of March from the Stirling Prize-winning practice they founded more than 30 years ago.

In a New Year update, the firm said the pair would take on new roles as consultants following the culmination of a five-year succession plan.

“Graham Haworth and Steve Tompkins will be stepping down as directors of the practice they founded in 1991,” the update said.

“It has always been their intention to create a studio which would continue to grow and expand on its legacy and ethos, and they welcome their new role providing support as consultants.

“Now over 100 strong, with the combination of deep continuity, a pipeline of exciting commissions and an energised team, Haworth Tompkins is well placed to go from strength to strength.”

The firm will continue to be led by the remaining directors Chris Fellner, Lucy Picardo, Joanna Sutherland and Roger Watts alongside managing director Toby Johnson.

Haworth and Tompkins worked at Bennetts Associates in the late 1980s before founding the practice which went on to win the Stirling Prize in 2014 for the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool, beating finalists including The Shard by Renzo Piano and Zaha Hadid’s London Aquatics Centre.

The firm described 2023 as an “exciting year of change” which saw it move from its Kentish Town office to a new base in Clerkenwell, where it occupies two floors at 110 Golden Lane.

Its major new jobs include parts of the redevelopment of Earls Court, the Hexagon Studio Theatre in Reading and St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn.

The firm cut more than 20% of its staff during the year to the end of March 2023, slimming down from 111 in 2022 to 87, although its headcount has since increased above 100.