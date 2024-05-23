Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s final report to be published on 4 September

- Home
Second report follows hearings to determine how the Kensington tower block came to be in a condition that allowed fire to spread
The final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report will be published on 4 September, it has been announced.
The second report into the 2017 disaster, which claimed 72 lives, comes after a seven-year long inquiry which examined 1,500 witness statements and 300,000 documents.
