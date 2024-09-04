Grenfell Inquiry final report to be published at 11am today

Survivors and the bereaved to hear inquiry’s long-awaited findings on the causes of the fire that killed 72 people seven years ago

The final report of the Grenfell Inquiry is set to be published at 11am today, seven years after the country’s worst residential fire in peacetime.

The much anticipated document will present conclusions from the second phase of the inquiry, which looked into the causes of the west London fire which killed 72 people in June 2017.

…