Changes follow retirement of former managing partner Matthew Streets

Foster & Partners has rejigged its management team in the wake of the retirement of managing partner Matthew Streets.

The practice said it has created a new role of strategic development partner in “response to our future plans for growth”.

The post has been filled by Emily Phang who has been with the firm since 2001.

She is moving from China, where she has headed Fosters’ Shanghai office, to London to lead, the firm said, “the implementation of the practice’s strategic objectives and, in particular, our global presence”.

Stuart Latham becomes managing partner, replacing Streets, having joined the practice in 1993. He has previously been heading Fosters’ management group.

And Chris Williams becomes finance partner, with the accountant having first joined Fosters in 2007.

Both of these roles had previously been part of Streets’ brief, the firm added.

All three appointments will sit on the firm’s partnerships board.