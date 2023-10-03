Tower is the first of two designed for local firm Techcombank

Foster & Partners has completed the first of two new headquarters buildings in Hanoi for Vietnamese bank Techcombank.

The 22-storey tower is located in downtown Hanoi on the edge of the city’s old quarter and neighbours several high profile buildings including the Supreme Court and the National Library.

It has been designed to respond to the city’s heritage, with earthy materials and patterned screens on the façade inspired by buildings in the old quarter.

The screens filter light into a greenery-filled double-height lobby, which leads into public facing departments on the lower floors with senior management and internal departments above.

A public restaurant is located on the seventh floor, and there is a bar and outdoor terrace spanning the top two floors of the tower with views over Hanoi and Hoan Kiem lake.

Senior partner Toby Blunt said the aim of the project was to create a “high tech garden” inspired by the Vietnamese landscape.

Head of studio Gerard Evenden added: “The design of the tower emphasises interconnectivity between the bank’s various departments – and an offset core creates large, open-plan floorplates that allow the company to respond to changing market conditions with ease.”

Fosters’ first project in Vietnam was another bank building in Hanoi, the VietinBank Business Centre, a pair of 68 and 48-storey towers linked by a podium.

The scheme broke ground in 2010 but was stalled multiple times and is currently still only half-built 13 years after construction started.

Last year the practice was appointed to design a high-rise neighbourhood in Ho Chi Minh City by Masterise Homes, the developer of a 1.17ha site called Global City.