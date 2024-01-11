Gensler has appointed build-to-rent specialist John Badman to lead its residential practice in the UK and Europe as it targets growth in the sector.

The firm, which consistently tops Building Design’s WA100 list of the world’s biggest architecture practices, hired Badman from CallisonRTKL, where he was head of residential at the global business’ London office.

Badman gained his architectural qualifications at the University of Westminster and the University of Nottingham. He worked at Assael Architecture from 2005-14, rising to director level in 2012.

Gensler managing principal Duncan Swinhoe said Badman would lead the growth of the firm’s residential business in the UK and Europe.

“Designing the residential sector of the future requires the adoption of new and innovative approaches including build to rent, co-living, senior living and student housing,” he said.

“John Badman brings years of expertise and we look forward to his insight as we continue to influence and redefine the urban experience, integrating the evolving needs of living, work, and entertainment in our cities.”

Badman said Gensler was “uniquely placed” to offer clients in the lifestyle residential investment market ”a new way to approach collaborative design to create value”.

“I look forward to developing this practice at Gensler and continuing to positively influence communities in cities across Europe,” he said.

Gensler’s 2024 Design Forecast report identified the creation of multi-use lifestyle districts that will replace single-use central business districts as one of its key trends.