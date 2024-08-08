Gbolade Design Studio has completed Hermitage Mews, a series of net-zero townhouses in Crystal Palace. The project consists of eight homes designed to meet sustainability goals in line with the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge.

Hermitage Mews includes a mix of three and four-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses on a narrow, sloping site along Beulah Hill. The townhouses feature a sawtooth roofline and split-level floor plans.

Initially designed by Nissan Richard’s Architects, Gbolade Design Studio took over the project during the COVID-19 lockdown, modifying the design to better accommodate the shift towards more remote working. The homes include adaptable spaces such as living rooms or home offices, combined dining/kitchen areas with study nooks, and triple-glazed windows to reduce noise.

The exteriors of the townhouses feature multi-coloured hand-moulded clay-facing bricks in red, pink, and beige tones, with horizontal bands of projecting and recessed brickwork.

The design responds to the site’s nearly two-meter drop from front to rear, using split-level interiors to create a variety of internal spaces. Roof lights and double and triple-height spaces aim to enhance natural lighting.

Tara Gbolade, architect and project director said: “This project has had its twists and turns, from the COVID lockdown which paused construction, to the Ukraine War which tripled the price of timber used on site, and through to the client unfortunately passing away during construction, which meant the site closed for a year.

“But one aspect I am most proud of is that we stayed the course to deliver a project that still met its ambitious sustainability targets, serving as an ode to the team who fought so hard for it.”

The project targets the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge with a fabric-first approach, achieving an average U-value of 0.10W/m²K. It utilises timber construction, glulam beams, and wood-fibre insulation to reduce embodied carbon.

Heating and hot water are provided by air source heat pumps, and solar PV panels are installed on the roofs. A ventilation strategy is designed to ensure low energy use and occupant comfort.

Ecological features within the landscaping include the retention of existing trees, green roofs, and biodiversity enhancements such as hedgehog corridors. The use of glulam beams instead of steel and a streamlined building layout aim to reduce the overall environmental footprint.

An RIBA Sustainability Output Report by MEPH consultants (MESH) indicated an operational energy requirement of 34kWh/m²/yr and an embodied carbon figure of 437kgCO₂e/m², both surpassing RIBA 2030 targets. Gbolade Design Studio plans a five-year Post-Occupancy Evaluation (POE) to collect feedback and performance data.

