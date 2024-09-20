Foster + Partners is to be appointed by Manchester United to lead the development of a masterplan for the Old Trafford Stadium District. This project will cover club-owned land surrounding the stadium and aims to create what the practice describes as “a world-class football destination”, alongside mixed-use developments intended to benefit the local community.

The masterplan will focus on attracting new residents, creating jobs, and enhancing the area as a vibrant destination for visitors from Manchester, across the UK, and internationally. The process will involve extensive consultation with fans, community members, local authorities, and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, with their feedback incorporated into the design.

Norman Foster said: “As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester’s great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world’s most famous football team - Manchester United.”

The redevelopment of the stadium itself will be a separate project, with planning commencing once the club has finalised its options. The stadium is anticipated to play a central role in the wider regeneration efforts.

Foster + Partners will also offer recommendations on how the Stadium District masterplan can align with the existing Trafford Wharfside masterplan and meet the objectives set by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority for the region.

Collette Roche, Manchester United’s chief operating officer, said: “We have a clear vision to transform and revitalise the club-owned land around Old Trafford and we know that Foster + Partners is the best partner to help us develop the plans. This is an area of Greater Manchester ready for major new investment so that it can thrive once more, and we are determined to help deliver those outcomes.

“We want this area to become a true destination, that not only provides an unbeatable matchday experience for our fans, but also supports other forms of entertainment, leisure, business and residential facilities surrounding a world-class stadium. Lord Foster has unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this scale and ambition.”