Heritage groups said Landsec scheme at 55 Old Broad Street would “engulf” listed bath house at base

Visualisation of Fletcher Priest Architects' proposals for 55 Old Broad Street in the City of London Source: Fletcher Priest Architects / Landsec
Visualisation of Landsec's proposals for 55 Old Broad Street with the bath house on the left Source: Fletcher Priest Architects / Landsec
Pre-application-stage visualisation of Fletcher Priest Architects' proposals for 55 Old Broad Street in the City of London Source: Fletcher Priest Architects / Landsec

Fletcher Priest has been give the green light for a 24-storey tower which will be partially cantilevered over a listed Victorian bath house.

The Victorian Society had calling for the City of London to reject the plans drawn up for Landsec after saying it would “engulf” the 1895 Turkish-style bath house and harm views of neighbouring conservation areas.

The Victorian Society said approval for Landsec’s application would set a precedent for cantilevering over listed buildings and mean that “no listed building would be safe”.

But yesterday the City gave the nod to the scheme which is adjacent to the 18-storey Dashwood House, which Fletcher Priest redeveloped for the same client, then called Land Securities, in 2008.

Landsec paid £87m for 55 Old Broad Street in 2020, saying at the time that redeveloping the 10-storey building would result in a “compelling best-in-class destination” over the medium term, in combination with its offer at Dashwood.

The plans propose the renovation of the grade II-listed bath house, public realm improvements and the provision of a pub. The current block – completed in 1976 – hosts a pub and a bank, among other businesses, at podium level.

The grade II-listed Victorian bath house on the 55 Old Broad Street site
Aerial view of the current site Source: Fletcher Priest Architects / Landsec
Aerial view of how the site will look after the new scheme is built Source: Fletcher Priest Architects / Landsec

The project would deliver 33,081 sq m of new office space, a new pub, retail space and around 5,500 sq m of ancillary space, Landsec said.

M&E consultant Atelier Ten, structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel, project manager Turner & Townsend and construction consultant Bam are also members of the project team.

Last week, Landsec said the number of people going back into its buildings was 10% up in the six months to September, compared to the previous six months and 22% up year-on-year. It added that central London occupancy of its space was now at 96.5%.