Plans by Flanagan Lawrence for a 65-home development in south east London have been approved by Bexley council.

Located on the site of the former Walnut Tree Depot in Erith, the building will provide one, two and three bedroom apartments.

It will also have a a commercial unit on the ground floor.

Graham Ward, managing director at BexleyCo, said: “The team have worked hard to achieve BexleyCo’s fifth planning consent, and the 65 new apartments will provide much needed housing for local residents.”

Chris Kallan, director of Flanagan Lawrence said: “Working in collaboration with BexleyCo our residential scheme for Walnut Tree Road will form a new gateway to Erith and revitalise a challenging site.”

Flanagan Lawrence’s past projects include an 171-unit housing scheme in Marylebone as well as a 23-storey building for hotel and office use in Hackney, east London.