Tickets now available for touring four London landmarks including the BT Tower and Trellick Tower

Members of the public can apply for tickets to tour the BT Tower in Fitzrovia before it gets transformed into a hotel by Heatherwick Studio as part of this year’s London Open House Festival.

The first round of public ballots for the festival opened at midday today, allowing entry into some of the capital’s most well known yet difficult to access places.

Four buildings are included in the first round, with the grade II-listed BT Tower joined by Erno Goldfinger’s Trellick Tower in Kensal Town, Mae Architects’ 2023 Stirling Prize-winning John Morden Centre in Blackheath and the construction site of the new London Museum in Smithfield.

Chris Fisher, Open City’s partnership co-ordinator, said: “We are so excited to announce the first round of buildings in this year’s balloted building collection, which includes spaces that haven’t featured previously.

“While the Festival programme offers free access to over 700 buildings and events in the festival, this is the fairest way of sharing out the most popular and difficult to access places. For anyone interested in visiting these special places, we encourage you to apply now.”

A second round of public ballots will open later in August. All ballots will close on Wednesday 28 August 2024, those successful will be notified on this date.

The full programme and general bookings will go live at midday on Wednesday 21 August via www.programme.openhouse.org.uk.

BT Group, the owner of the BT Tower, announced in February it was selling the 1965 landmark to a US hotel chain for £275m with Heatherwick Studio appointed to bring the tower “back to life” as a hotel.