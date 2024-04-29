Marrons says it will work with council on new design for 80 Broad Street site

The development consultancy behind rejected plans to build a 42-storey residential tower above a grade II-listed building in Birmingham is looking at other options for the site after councillors called for a “complete refresh”.

Marrons’ proposals for the 80 Broad Street site were unanimously refused at a planning committee meeting last week, with one councillor describing the scheme as “utterly bonkers”.

The 300-home build-to-rent tower would have been built directly above the early 19th century former Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, a prime site in the centre of the city.

But the proposals were derided by councillors because of the scheme’s heritage impact, with another telling last week’s committee: “They’ve just plonked something on top of it and hoped that it works.”

A spokesperson for Marrons told Building: “The committee members suggested that the design needs a ‘refresh’ and we will be engaging with the council towards other options for regenerating the site.”

The firm added it would be working with the council “as part of a design process for the regeneration of this important site”.

Marrons and the scheme’s developer HJB Investments previously described the site as “under-utilised brownfield” which “does not positively contribute” to the surrounding area.

Planning documents pointed to schemes in Australia and Canada that have introduced new build development above historic buildings and their frontages as precedents for the 80 Broad Street proposals.

Its examples include Fitzpatrick & Partners’ 88 Walker Street hotel and office development in North Sydney, which is 50 storeys tall; John Wardle Architects’ 16-storey 271 Spring Street development in Melbourne; and Hariri Pontarini Architects’ 60-storey Massey Tower in Toronto.

Marrons planning director Charlotte El Hakiem has previously said the firm’s Broad Street proposals were a “distinctive and innovative approach” that allows for the retention and careful repurposing of a grade II-listed building while simultaneously creating a striking landmark tower.