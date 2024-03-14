Facility to house a third of the museum’s collection along with digitisation labs

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has been given the go ahead for plans to build a new outpost for the Natural History Museum in Berkshire.

Wokingham council approved the London museum’s application for the four storey research and collections facility at Thames Valley Science Park, near Shinfield, yesterday evening.

When it becomes operational in 2031, the building will around a third of the museum’s collection, amounting to 28 million specimens including fossilised mammals and invertebrates, and preserved corals, crabs, worms and molluscs.

The facility will also include an imaging and analysis centre, digitisation suites and molecular biology laboratories for studying ancient DNA, cryo-facilities for storing tissue, conservation laboratories and quarantine facilities.

The project team on the scheme includes cost consultant Arcadis, project manager CPC Project Services, civil and structural engineer Ramboll, sustainability consultant Mace, planning consultant Carter Jonas and landscape architect Grant Associates.

Tim Littlewood, executive director of Science at the museum, said: “This new site will enable us to secure irreplaceable collections in a purpose-built storage facility, provide new scientific infrastructure to accelerate research and digitisation, and act as a base for new collaborations and partnerships.”

The council’s planning officers said the scheme was of a high quality of design and would bring substantial economic benefits to the local area, while praising its sustainability measures, which include air source heat pumps and ventilation heat recovery.

The council approved a separate application in last night’s meeting for a new road connecting the facility to Cutbush Lane East.

The Natural History Museum is also currently carrying out extensive repairs to the facade of its Alfred Waterhouse-designed premises in South Kensington. Avanti Architects was appointed to the £20m job in October last year on a £510,000 contract.