A series of upgrades have been completed at 2 Pancras Square in London, aimed at enhancing the workspace’s identity and improving the overall experience for its occupants. Fathom’s refurbishment targeted communal spaces across three floors of the building, which was originally constructed in 2014.

The redesigned areas include more welcoming common spaces, the use of natural materials, and a 625sqm landscaped rooftop garden. The enhancements aim to foster connection, relaxation, and productivity within flexible spaces.

Connie Latham, project architect at Fathom Architects, said: “2 Pancras Square was an exciting opportunity to show how carefully considered architectural interventions can positively affect workplace behaviour. Although the existing office building was completed only 10 years ago, a lot has changed in terms of customer expectations and workplace culture.

“Fathom’s brief was to reimagine communal spaces to bring people together across the building. Our design focused on sociability, comfort, connections to nature and wellbeing activities – offering multiple ways for people to take time away from office floors to connect and recharge.”

The project was commissioned by Related Argent on behalf of King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership, with a focus on creating an environment that prioritises health, wellbeing, and sociability.

The building has a refreshed identity and appeal reflective of the quality of workspaces at King’s Cross and we’re extremely pleased with the result.

Reception and Approach

The building’s entrance has been transformed by replacing existing windows with large, openable sliding units that connect the interior to Pancras Square gardens. A vertical planted wall now softens the approach, while greenery and fresh air flow into the reception area. The reception itself features a palette of natural materials, with terrazzo and reclaimed parquet flooring delineating areas for circulation and congregation. Planted beds surround the space, creating pockets for informal meetings, social gatherings, and waiting areas.

The reconfiguration of the reception layout has also improved circulation, subtly directing occupants towards a previously underused staircase to encourage movement throughout the building. An illuminated parametric artwork by Mamou-Mani adds a dynamic visual element, with additional artwork set to be installed in the autumn.

Rooftop Terrace

The 625sqm rooftop terrace has been re-landscaped to offer outdoor space that supports a variety of activities, encouraging occupants to leave the office floors and connect with nature. The terrace is divided into zones with built-in and loose furniture, providing quiet areas for individuals, social spaces for gatherings, and open areas for larger events or exercise. A flexible kitchen and dining area with a moveable canopy serves as a focal point for group events.

Collaborating with EStudio Mix and Willerby Landscapes, the design includes a planting strategy to promote biodiversity, incorporating trees, planted beds, and wildflower areas to create a year-round natural environment for both people and pollinators.

Lower Ground Floor

The lower ground floor has been reconfigured to enhance the experience for active commuters, with improved wayfinding, increased shower and locker provision, and upgraded changing rooms. The new facilities feature bespoke oak veneer lockers, changing benches, and towel storage, all set against pale terrazzo flooring that extends from the changing rooms into the showers and WCs.