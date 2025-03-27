Scheme seeks to unify and upgrade a series of buildings facing Alfred Place and Tottenham Court Road, incorporating flexible workspace, landscaped roofs and accessibility improvements
Emrys Architects have gained planning consent for the retrofit and extension of a series of buildings in Bloomsbury, central London, on behalf of Great Portland Estates (GPE).
The scheme, located close to Alfred Place Gardens and within the setting of the Bloomsbury and Charlotte Street Conservation Areas, will combine a cluster of buildings into a single office development.
The completed project wiill form part of GPE’s ‘Flex’ brand of fully managed office spaces.
The project involves the retention and repair of the existing structure alongside upgrades to insulation, environmental performance and accessibility. A central glazed courtyard, designed for year-round use, will form the heart of the development, intended to support seminars, events and informal working.
Glyn Emrys, director of Emrys Architects, said: “This is a unique site which requires a series of bold yet sympathetic solutions to deliver a leading office and retail space in the heart of Bloomsbury.”
A new Alfred Place frontage, constructed from glazed brick, will link two of the existing buildings and establish a unified entrance.
Originally used for retail and manufacturing related to the furniture trade, the buildings have presented several challenges, including changes in level and ageing fabric. The retrofit strategy includes new circulation cores and ramps to improve step-free access between different parts of the newly consolidated building.
Corridors and stairways will be widened, and meeting rooms reconfigured to allow wheelchair turning space.
An additional fourth storey is proposed at roof level, set back from the main façade to reduce visual impact, and will house further office space and landscaped terraces. The design includes a reinstated cupola that currently sits below the parapet line and is not visible from street level.
The scheme will combines blue roofs, intended to attenuate rainwater and reduce pressure on drainage infrastructure, with green roof areas that incorporate planting selected for the local microclimate.
The project also includes a cycle hub alongside showers and changing facilities aimed at promoting active travel.
Project Data
Architect: Emrys Architects
Client: GPE
Address:
- 1-7 Alfred Place, London, WC1E 7EB
- 22 Store Street, WC1E 7DF
- 220 Tottenham Court Road, W1T 7PZ
- 226 Tottenham Court Road, W1T 7QF
Local authority: Camden London Borough Council
Site size: 1770m2
Total GIA: 8,324m2
Structural Engineer: Elliott Wood Partnership
Services Engineer: Sweco
M&E Consultant: Sweco
Landscape Architect: Gillespies
Planning Consultant: Newmark
Quantity Surveyor: Gardiner & Theobald
Specialist Lighting: Studio Fractal
Access Consultant: Motionspot
Built Heritage & Townscape: Turley
