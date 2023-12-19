Local authorities encouraged to bid for funds to bring derelict sites back into use

Councils can now bid for funding from an £80m pot to bring their brownfield sites into use for housing.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has announced the final round of the Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 is now open to applications.

The funding is intended to be used for land remediation and small-scale infrastructure work to make “surplus” sites ready for housing that would otherwise remain derelict.

The latest announcement follows two earlier funding rounds which saw £100m handed to councils to release land for 8,600 homes.

A DLUHC spokesperson said the full £180m brownfield fund will deliver more than 17,600 new homes over the next four years.

The fund is delivered by One Public Estate – a partnership between the Office for Government Property and the Local Government Association – on behalf of DLUHC.

Housing minister Lee Rowley said: “The fund is part of the government’s long-term plan for housing which prioritises brownfield land for new homes and has us on track to deliver our manifesto commitment of one million homes over this parliament.”

Councils have until 14 February to apply.