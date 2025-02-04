South Staffordshire council has set a date for a public inquiry into an order to rebuild Britain’s “wonkiest” pub.

The council handed the owners of the Crooked House pub an enforcement order in February last year after the building was unlawfully demolished.

An appeal hearing, requested by the pub’s owners ATE Farms Limited, will now take place on 11 March.

The building was damaged by fire in August 2023 and knocked down two days later, prompting a national outcry.

Built in the 18th century, it was famed for leaning at a 15 degree angle after nearly two centuries of subsidence.

The council issued the order to rebuild the irregularly-shaped structure in February 2024 and gave the owners three years to complete a full restoration.

Donald Insall Associates is among the practices expected to bid for the restoration job if it comes out to tender.