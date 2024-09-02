The fire that engulfed a Dagenham block may have started from building materials kept on the scaffolding, according to the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE).

The IFE said “preliminary investigations” suggest the materials’ flammability, along with the scaffolding’s “open, vertical structure” may have accelerated the spread of the fire at the Spectrum Building, which required 40 fire engines and 225 firefighters to put out.

Building safety remediation to replace high-pressure laminate panels was being carried out at the seven-storey building, which has commercial spaces on the ground floor and residential flats above.

The IFE said buildings under renovation or construction pose “unique fire dangers” that differ from completed and occupied structures.

In a blog post, it said: “Fire protection equipment such as sprinklers and alarms are frequently unavailable during construction, making the building and its surroundings vulnerable to rapid fire spread. The use of temporary building materials, the presence of fuels and accelerants, and the lack of permanent fire prevention measures all contribute to an increased danger.”

It warned scaffolding can increase the risk of fire by funnelling flames upwards. It also said scaffolding can be used to support combustible materials and can obscure escape routes and access points, while temporary wiring and equipment can become ignition sources if not adequately maintained.

An IFE spokesperson said: “The Dagenham fire demonstrated how these risks could come together to create a rapidly escalating fire that threatens both the building under construction and adjacent properties.”

The Dagenham fire has thrown a spotlight on the pace of fire safety remediation work. Official data shows there were 2,331 buildings with unsafe cladding where no remediation work had started as of 31 July.

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner last week demanded faster progress on making buildings safe, ahead of this week’s publication of the Grenfell Inquiry report.