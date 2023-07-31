News

Councillors block Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands’ Lambeth hotel

By Jim Dunton2023-07-31T10:52:00

North Lambeth 5

Westminster Bridge Road proposals would have been global operator’s fourth hotel in the Waterloo area

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands-designed proposals for a 15-storey hotel near Waterloo Station have been rejected by councillors despite a recommendation to approve the scheme from planning officers.

LDS’ vision for the 667sq m corner site in Westminster Bridge Road, Lambeth, was created for Park Plaza Hotels, which operates a hotel in neighbouring Hercules Road and two others within 500m.

Lambeth Council planning officers had advised elected members to approve the 186-room development at their meeting last week.

