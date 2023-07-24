LDS’ Lambeth hotel scheme set to walk through planning

Westminster Bridge Road proposals will be global operator’s fourth hotel in the Waterloo area

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands-designed proposals for a 15-storey hotel near Waterloo Station in south London are set to win the backing of Lambeth Council planners.

The practice’s scheme for the 667sq m corner site in Westminster Bridge Road was created for Park Plaza Hotels, which operates a hotel in neighbouring Hercules Road and two others within 500m.

The site, which is surrounded by advertising hoardings, was last used as a storage and maintenance base for the London Duck Tour company’s amphibious vehicles.

…