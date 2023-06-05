Planning application being drawn up for scheme to refresh building’s formal reception rooms

Corstorphine & Wright and interior designers LXA Projects have been appointed to refresh the Vietnamese Embassy in South Kensington.

The pair of firms have signed contracts with the Vietnamese ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long for the scheme, which will refurbish the three-storey building’s formal reception rooms.

The job coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UK and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 1973, during the latter stages of the Vietnam war.

The embassy’s current premises, located in a conservation area, are in need of an upgrade to improve essential services and to act as a backdrop for formal occasions.

LXA Projects, which will also act as project managers and cost consultants, will work with Corstorphine & Wright on new formal reception and entertainment areas for official visits.

The scheme also involves a new residence for the ambassador and improving various back of house operations.

Corstorphine & Wright director Jonny Plant said the practice’s proposals “seek to promote the diversity and distinction of Vietnam and enhance the importance of its relationship to the UK as one of the world’s fastest growing economies.”

Dave Rooney, design director at LXA, said: “The Embassy provides a unique opportunity to blend beautifully proportioned Victorian spaces with contemporary motifs inspired by Vietnam’s architectural and cultural heritage.”

A planning application for the works is currently being drawn up.