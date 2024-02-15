Climate NGO announces partnership with CBRE and manufacturers to boost renovation rates across Europe

- Home
Climate Group seeking to increase deep renovation rate to 2.5% by 2030
Climate Group has announced a partnership with CBRE and manufacturers, including Rockwool and Velux, to try and drive up deep renovation rates across Europe.
The international non-profit organisation, which earlier this month also entered a strategic partnership with Building’s publisher Assemble Media Group, said the European Union must prioritise the renovation of millions of buildings every year in order to meet its 2050 net zero target.
