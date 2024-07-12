£300m ow carbon development, valued at £300m, will deliver 1,000 homes once complete

Developer Citu has secured planning permission for 362 new homes in Sheffield in the first phase of a wider regeneration project worth a total of £300m.

The Attercliffe Waterside urban regeneration scheme will see 1,000 new homes built across three phases in Sheffield’s East End alongside new leisure amenities and workspace.

The first phase of the job is worth around £100m, with work on the leisure and commercial aspects expected to begin this autumn prior to construction of the first homes.

Leeds-based housebuilder Citu is using its in-house architectural and design team on the scheme.

Alongside the new homes, phase one includes new public realm and a pedestrian bridge which will connect the development to Sheffield’s wider East End.

Citu’s timber-framed housing system and low carbon materials will be used to build the first homes which will be three- and four-bedroom townhouses and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Six existing historic buildings will be repurposed to include a café, bar, bakery, restaurant, offices and multi-purpose venue.