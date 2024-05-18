Scheme seeks to retain structure of existing building on Lincoln’s Inn Fields

Westminster City Council planning committee has granted planning permission for the LSE’s Firoz Lalji Global Hub.

The building will serve as a hub for research and education, featuring a “public agora” designed to foster interaction and engagement, while adopting a design approach that seeks to emphasise re-use over demolition.

The design team, led by David Chipperfield Architects, has focused on preserving and adapting the existing building on Lincoln’s Inn Fields.

“This is a groundbreaking transformation project with the highest sustainability ambitions, that will achieve both embodied and operational Net Zero carbon standards and Passivhaus certification,” said Alasdair Graham, director at David Chipperfield Architects.

“The project pioneers an approach that we believe will soon become standard practice in how we transform our existing building stock for the future.”