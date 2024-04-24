The building will provide a new practice facility for students

image_24628158021713795042194_1713795043074

Source: Kilograph

Inside the new building

Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled plans for a new timber building in the University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design. 

The practice has designed the six-storey timber building together with Kansas-city based architecture firm BNIM. 

Known as the “Makers Kube,” the building will provide new studio space and connect with the University’s Marvin Hall which opened in 1909, Chalmers Hall, which was renovated in 2017 by the university’s students. 

Chalmers Hall will also be renovated to bring in more daylight. 

image_459009649101713795667160_1713795667726

Source: Kilograph

Outside view of the new building

Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG: “Our design for the consolidated design studios at KU seeks to deploy all aspects of the profession in three distinct interventions: preservation, adaptation and new construction.”

The building will have 3D printing and robotic labs as well as a cafe on the ground floor and an egress staircase. 

image_65492357891713795590017_1713795590732

Source: Kilograph

Outside view of the new building

Mahbub Rashid, dean at University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design: “From their exceptionally comprehensive response to our submission call and throughout the design process, BIG’s willingness to both listen to us and push us has conceived a project that celebrates our history.”

BIG’s previous projects include a four-tower development in Manhattan consisting of appartments, two hotels as well as a conference and entertainment centre. 

image_98463281081713795340062_1713795340646

Source: BIG

Close-up of the new building

 

 

 

 

 

 

