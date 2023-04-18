Show Fullscreen

Benoy has unveiled its concept designs for a new shopping, office and entertainment district in Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed Konoz, which means “box of jewels” in Arabic, the project for shopping mall operator Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Company is valued at US$1.8bn – £1.45bn at today’s exchange rates.

Earmarked for a site in the heart Riyadh, on the Golden Strip, the project is designed to contribute towards efforts to reposition the Saudi capital as a 24-hour city.

It features a 120,000sq m commercial centre, 50,000sq m of office space, and a 20,000sq m “entertainment city”.

Konoz will also boast a 250-room luxury hotel, 120 serviced apartments and a further 700-unit apartment complex.

Benoy said its design concept centred around creating an attractive walkable district and neighbourhood, where people would be able to enjoy a variety of culture and leisure activities, with four key areas reflecting different experiences of Riyadh.

Jamie Webb, Benoy’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa,said the development would “embody the architectural representations of glittering treasures”, both in its entirety and through visual cues employing gemstones in its various zones.

“It has been a pleasure to work on the design for a development that will truly transform the face of Riyadh—and bring an unparalleled mixed-use offering to the city, he said.

“Our design aims to forge destinations where people want to live and spend time with their family and friends.”

Konoz will have parking for 5,500 vehicles, but will also also align with the newly developed Riyadh Metro, which features stations designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and Snøhetta, among others.