Programme of upgrades to include several new teaching and research buildings

BDP has unveiled plans for a series of new teaching and research buildings at the University of Warwick.

The STEM Connect Programme is part of a £700m capital investment into the university’s campus focusing on science and engineering facilities.

Guided by the university’s new sustainability targets, the programme will see the creation of several new low carbon buildings, an energy centre and a new green space.

BDP’s role on the scheme includes multiple design disciplines spanning architecture, civil and structural engineering, lighting, landscape architecture, acoustics, interior design and sustainability consultancy.

Practice principal and global education lead Sue Emms said the plans would transform the heart of the campus while helping the university decarbonise its estate.

“The design and the choice of materials demonstrates the University’s commitment to high quality, longevity, and sustainability in the built environment while delivering world-class STEM facilities that unite researchers, staff, students, local communities, and industries,” she said.

The programme’s academic director Mark Williams described the project as “hugely ambitious”.

“Through the STEM Connect Programme, we will firmly maintain The University of Warwick’s position as a global powerhouse for STEM, that will pave the way for groundbreaking research and education programmes,” he said.

BDP is also working on an overhaul of University College London’s Bloomsbury headquarters with Burwell Architects.

The two firms submitted plans to reimagine the university’s main quad and rooms within the grade I-listed Wilkins building to Camden council in August.