The second phase of BDP’s Arle Court Transport Hub in Cheltenham has been completed, marking the opening of a multi-storey car park and bus terminal. The project is part of Gloucestershire County Council’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable transport across the region.

Delivered by BDP in partnership with Kier Construction, the £33 million scheme is part of the Gloucestershire Local Transport Plan 2020-2041 and the council’s Climate Change Strategy. Funding for the project has come from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) and Gloucestershire County Council.

The transport hub aims to improve travel for residents, visitors, and long-distance coach travellers arriving from the M5. It provides expanded park and ride services designed to reduce congestion, lower CO2 emissions, and improve air quality. The new bus terminal will support public transport links between Gloucester and Cheltenham, providing more reliable connections to key sites such as local hospitals and city centres.

Matt Mayes, architect director at BDP, said: “Arle Court Transport Hub provides the infrastructure and facilities needed to bring together many sustainable transport options and significantly improve customer experience. The idea behind the project is that local people have the opportunity to use sustainable travel methods, such as cycling, scooting or walking, to travel in and out of Cheltenham with excellent travel connections to help them reach their final destination. This approach supports the 15 mintue city concept which aims to provide choice and improve people’s quality of life.”

The hub now offers a range of facilities for both passengers and cyclists. These include indoor and outdoor waiting areas, real-time travel information, a customer service desk, secure cycle lockers, maintenance tools, and shower facilities. A total of nearly 1,000 parking spaces are available, including 860 in the new multi-storey car park. In addition, the site features the largest public electric vehicle charging hub in the UK, with 100 contactless payment charge points, and potential future capacity for 266 points.

The design of the new hub has focused on sustainability, incorporating solar panels to offset energy usage and aiming for net-zero carbon operations. The building’s aluminium façade is designed with a distinctive wave effect, and the surrounding landscape includes new planting to improve biodiversity.

Councillor David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning at Gloucestershire County Council said: “The completion of Phase 2 of Arle Court Transport Hub is a significant milestone in our mission to provide the necessary infrastructure to facilitate sustainable travel in Gloucestershire. The new facilities will not only make public transport and sustainable travel options more accessible, but also play a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality in Cheltenham and Gloucester.”

Work on the third phase of the project began in July 2024 and is expected to be completed by November. This final phase will add more parking spaces, including dedicated areas for coaches and campervans, as well as further sustainability measures, such as the installation of additional rapid electric vehicle charge points.