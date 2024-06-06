BDP has appointed Akshay Khera as the new head of its Bristol studio.

Khera, who took up the role as head on 1 June, has over a decade of experience in designing buildings in Bristol, the South West and Wales. His global portfolio includes a masterplan for the Indian Institute of Technology and the University of Birmingham’s Dubai Incubator campus.

Khera took up th new role with immediate effect replacing the former head, Nick Fairham. Fairham has been the chief executive of BDP for almost three years.

Khera’s UK projects include the University of Bristol Dental School, schemes for the University of the West of England in Bristol and the International HQ for the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts in Reading.

Khera initially joined BDP Bristol in 2003 as an associate before becoming the director and studio leader in the practice’s New Delhi studio in 2010. Khera later became the architect director for the Abu Dhabi studio in 2016, but rejoined the Bristol studio as architecture director in 2019.

Akshay Khera, head of BDP Bristol, said the opportuntiy for growth in Bristol and the south west was strong in all sectors.

He added: “By delivering designs that are contextual, sustainable, and people-centred we aim to deliver stimulating spaces in schools and universities, stress-relieving environments in healthcare facilities, a strong sense of community in housing developments and workplaces that foster collaboration and wellbeing.”

Within the UK, BDP has studios in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.