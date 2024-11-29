Bids for scheme at locally listed Market Chambers in Accrington must be submmitted by 7 January

Hyndburn council is looking to appoint an architect-led design team for a project to transform a locally listed building into a heritage museum.

The Lancashire council is encouraging practices to bid for the £225,000 job to renovate the four-storey Market Chambers building in Accrington.

It said it is looking for the creation of an “immersive, multisensory and flexible” space in the late 19th century building, which currently houses shops and offices.

Bids must be submitted before 7 January 2025, with other consultants including an exhibition designer to be appointed separately.

Hyndburn council has already raised more than £800,000 for the development of the scheme, which includes £460,000 in National Lottery Heritage funding.

A further £4.5m of funding will be sought in August next year for the delivery of the project once development of designs have been completed.

The scheme forms part of a wider town centre masterplan including the neighbouring grade II-listed Market Hall, Accrington Town Hall and Burtons Chambers.