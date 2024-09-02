Artist Antony Gormley has expressed his opposition to new development plans for Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross. The grade II-listed site, redesigned by Thomas Heatherwick and opened to the public in 2018, is under consideration for a new pavilion-style building by Fathom Architects that would introduce more accessible retail and “grab-and-go” food options.

Residents, including Gormley and his wife, artist Vicken Parsons, have voiced concerns to Camden Council that the proposed changes would undermine the character of the central open-air space, which has been a focal point for community events and activities. Submissions to the local planning portal argue that the development could erode the sense of heritage and community that has been carefully cultivated during the area’s transformation.

Gormley and Parsons, who live close to the site, wrote: “There are very few of these historic yards in London—thinking about Neal’s Yard in its heyday, or perhaps the Borough Market area now—where there is a special and historic atmosphere.

“We are so worried that this will be entirely lost if these plans go through. There seems to be a complete mismatch between the very special nature of the architecture of the yard and surrounding area, and everything that has been achieved to make an outstanding development, where we are very happy and proud to live, and the short-sighted commercial intentions of the Argent team at the moment.”

Gormley’s own studio space, designed by David Chipperfield, lies north of the King’s Cross development.

Despite the backlash to its latest proposals, Related Argent claims that its plans have been generally well-received during its own community consultations, arguing that the pavilion is necessary to meet the evolving needs of residents, workers, and visitors.

Related Argent’s submission to Camden Borough Council states: “Overall, the feedback received shows the vast majority of consultation participants supporting the principle of a new pavilion in Coal Drops Yard and praising the design, including how this relates to and interacts with the current architecture.”

