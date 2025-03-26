The scheme seeks to build on the fashion house’s longstanding presence in Battersea and add to the area’s growing creative industries hub

A planning application has been submitted for the extension and modernisation of the headquarters of Vivienne Westwood, the British fashion house, on Elcho Street in Battersea, south-west London. The proposals, designed by AndArchitects, aim to accommodate a restructured studio operation within a single building while maintaining the brand’s three-decade presence in the area.

The scheme follows a previously approved application by the practice in 2015 and includes the partial retention of existing warehouse and office buildings. The redevelopment is intended to provide increased space for staff, the atelier and an on-site archive. AndArchitects were first appointed to the project in 2008.

The design features a highly patterned façade described as a fragmented collage, inspired by tartan motifs associated with the brand.

The internal layout is designed to encourage collaboration, with open-plan workspaces connected by staircases intended to support interaction between departments. These staircases also double as display spaces, visible through large glazed openings.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: AndArchitects Source: AndArchitects Source: AndArchitects 1/3 show caption

Modular construction methods are proposed, with off-site fabrication intended to reduce waste and improve precision. Existing materials such as bricks, finishes and fittings have been earmarked for reuse, and the structure incorporates high-performance systems to improve energy efficiency.

The project is targeting compliance with the pilot version of the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard (UKNZBS). Sustainability strategies include the use of natural ventilation and daylighting, along with integrated greenery across façades and internal courtyards.

The proposals form part of a wider transformation of the Battersea area, which has seen an influx of creative industries in recent years. The site lies close to the Royal College of Art’s new £135 million campus, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, which includes the Studio Building and the Rausing Research and Innovation Building.