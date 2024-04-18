Architecture firm alma-nac has completed the Tooting Works project, a redevelopment initiative aimed at revitalising a neglected section of Tooting’s local high street, transforming it into a community-oriented space.

The project, located in the London Borough of Wandsworth, was a collaboration between alma-nac and Business Launchpad, a charity focused on supporting young entrepreneurs aged 16-30.

Tooting Works, a social enterprise providing affordable workspace, is owned and operated by Business Launchpad, with all profits contributing to the charity’s initiatives, which have supported over 10,000 young people over 35 years.

Before the project, Tooting Works lacked a distinct physical presence in the community, hindered by inadequate facilities and unused spaces. The outdated commercial kitchen limited its support for entrepreneurs, despite food start-ups being popular. The redevelopment aimed to address these shortcomings, providing co-working spaces, event venues, a commercial kitchen, and communal teaching areas within the existing office block.

A community-driven approach guided the project, with alma-nac conducting workshops to ensure stakeholder involvement. The addition of an open kitchen and dining space aims to support local initiatives, such as cooking classes, while a mural on the exterior façade serves as a visual invitation to the community.

The flexible design, incorporating lightweight and reclaimed furniture, seeks to encourage interaction and collaboration among users, including students and entrepreneurs. The workspaces are designed to cater to the evolving needs of young entrepreneurs, allowing them to scale their businesses as they grow.

Chris Bryant, Director, alma-nac, said: “By wrapping the inside and out in colour to unify a tired looking exterior and disparate spaces we were able to give both Tooting Works and Business Launchpad a vibrant physical presence on the high street and create a much-needed community space.

“The project is an activation point providing social and economic benefits to the broader community with the revenue generated by the spaces supporting the charity’s outreach programs, allowing Tooting Works to continue to thrive as a unique and valuable asset to the community.”

Felicia Mattis-Rome, CEO, Tooting Works & Business Launchpad, said: “Through the transformative design of the just over 5000 sq. ft. of community space, alma-nac has supported us to visibly display our values of having young people and community at heart.

“Each time someone new walks into the spaces, their reaction is one of sheer wow and awe. The design lifts the spirit of all who enters, causing them to forget even for a moment, the barriers of the outside world.

“The vibrant colours that flow seamlessly from one room to the next create an atmosphere that says, ‘We are, out of many, one people. So, let’s work together to transform dreams and lives.’ The space is a testament to listening to what a community needs and a testament to alma-nac’s ability to use a tight budget to inject life into what was once a tired space.”

Funding for the project was provided through a grant from Wandsworth Council’s South London Innovation Corridor, supplemented by contributions from the charity.