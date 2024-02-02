Mixed-use job for Landsec and Places for London was first given OK three years ago

Allies & Morrison has won amended planning consent for a mixed-use scheme in south London after initial proposals were disrupted by the discovery of Roman ruins.

Southwark Council’s planning committee has voted in favour of revised plans for the office-led Liberty of Southwark development in Bankside.

Developed by Landsec and Places for London, the scheme was first approved in 2021 but has been amended to ensure that the Roman mausoleum and mosaics found on the site in the past two years can be uncovered and embedded into a new publicly accessible community space.

Changes to the job also address updated building regulations, including the integration of a second staircase and lift lobby.

The Liberty will provide 190,000 sq ft of office space, as well as 34 new homes, half of which will be designated affordable.

A heritage building, 15 Southwark Street, will be restored to its original use with retail on the ground floor and commercial workspace above.

Marcus Geddes, managing director of workplace at Landsec said: “This latest planning consent will enable us to bring new life to what’s been a largely underutilised site, while enhancing our pipeline of sustainable, well-connected workplaces in the vibrant community of Bankside.”

The project team includes Faithful & Gould as cost consultant, Donald Insall Associates as heritage architect and Aecom providing a variety of engineering services.

Construction work is expected to start later this year.