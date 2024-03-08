Allies & Morrison has been given the green light for a 991-home regeneration project in Coventry city centre.

Designed for Shearer Property Regen, a joint venture between property investor Shearer and housebuilder Hill Group, it will be the first phase of the 1,550-home City Centre South project.

The scheme’s initial phase will also include 8,000 square metres of commercial space and 17,000 square metres of public open space.

Of the 991 homes, 200 will be for social housing tenures, including 145 for social rent and 55 for shared ownership with the remaining 791 for market sale or private rent. The homes range in size from studios to three bedroom properties and will split across a series of four buildings ranging in height from five to 19 storeys.

Andy Hill group chief executive at The Hill Group, said: “We are delighted to receive approval for the first phase of Coventry City Centre South, a key milestone in the delivery of a vibrant new neighbourhood for this historic area of Coventry.

“Working with our partner, Shearer Property Group, we will make the vision of high-quality homes in an integrated and attractive community a reality, breathing new life into the city centre and elevating Coventry as a leading location within the West Midlands.”