Proposals to extend Blackfriars Road building for Italian furniture brand would almost double floorspace

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison 176 Blackfriars Road in Southwark Source: Allies & Morrison The 'rear-room' assembly hall at 176 Blackfriars Road, which would be relocated to the third floor of Allies & Morrison's extension Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison Allies & Morrison's proposals for 176 Blackfriars Road Source: Allies & Morrison 1/11 show caption

Allies & Morrison has worked up proposals to extend a grade II-listed former temperance hall in south London with a four-storey timber-clad addition to the rear.

The practice’s plans for the former Sons of Temperance Friendly Society headquarters on Blackfriars Road would increase the building’s floorspace to 1,125sq m, up from the current 665sq m.

The designs, worked up for Italian furniture brand Pianca, would provide the client with a London headquarters featuring around 400sq m of office space and 400sq m of showroom space.

Allies & Morrison said its proposals would retain the rear walls of the existing building, which was designed by AC Russell and built in 1909-10.

Show Fullscreen

Under the plans the building’s existing rear-room meeting space would be relocated from the ground floor to third-floor level.

Southwark Council has set a target for determining the application by the end of January 2024.

In addition to Allies & Morrison, Pianca’s team for the project includes structural engineer Davies Maguire; energy, sustainability and services consultant Skelly & Couch; and QS Whitfield Construction Consultants.