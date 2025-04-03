Three blocks to provide laboratory and office space next to Guy’s Hospital

Allies & Morrison and DSDHA have submitted plans for a £350m life sciences complex next to the Shard for a trio of developers including the Guys & St Thomas’ Foundation.

The Snowsfield Quarter will consist of three blocks up to 16 storeys in height in an expanding cluster of tall buildings around London Bridge station.

Designed the Snowsfield Quarter Partnership, which also includes developers Oxford Properties and Reef Group, the scheme would provide a total of 360,000sq ft of floorspace and 245,000sq ft of specialist laboratory facilities.

Located next to Guy’s Hospital and close to King’s College London’s Guy’s Campus, it would contribute to one of London’s largest academic and clinical research clusters.

The team said its vision is to “create a place in Southwark that tackles global health issues locally, building on hundreds of years of medical innovation and the incredible work already being done by existing medical and academic experts in the area.”

Existing buildings on the three sites, which include a multi-storey car park, four retail units, a pub and a 1990s hotel, would all be demolished to make way for the new buildings, two of which have been designed by Allies & Morrison and one by DSHDA, which is also landscape architect across the development.

The project team also includes structural engineer AKT II, planning consultant DP9, transport consultant Velocity and environmental consultant Hoare Lea.

A full planning application was validated by Southwark council on Monday, with the development team targeting a planning committee date this summer.

On this timeline, demolition of the site’s existing buildings would start in late 2026 with construction getting underway in summer 2027 and the scheme completing by 2030.

Other development sites in the area include a 20-storey life sciences tower at Vinegar Yard designed by KPF for Guys and St Thomas Foundation, King’s Health Partners, Lambeth council and Southwark council.